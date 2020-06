by Maddie // DJ Angel Hair

Have you become as obsessed with Tik Tok as I have over this quarantine? If so, this playlist is just for you. Just put it on and reminisce about the countless hours you spent scrolling through the app and all the instant gratification you felt. Plus all the songs on this playlist are non-top 40 so you’ll have all the Tik Tok hits with the WUSC format!