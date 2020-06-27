Playlist: Birthday Turn-Up’s with Ebony

by Ebony Dionne // Holla If You Hear Me

Well, this week’s playlist is inspired by the celebration of my birthday (which is today!!). You know it’s always about the turn up when it comes to birthdays. Given this awesome occasion, I gathered my top turn up songs that gets me in a birthday mood.

So, if it’s your birthday today, coming up soon, or you’re just in a turnt mood, then this playlist is most definitely for you. Don’t be afraid to get down with these jams. Open your minds, hearts, and ears to turning up.