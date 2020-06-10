Playlist: Summer Sabbath

by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

The scorchers are upon us here in South Carolina. And while there’s never a bad time of year for Black Sabbath, summer is when I really kick the riff worship into gear. A love of this band is something my dad and I shared as a kid, and I still remember mowing our yard in blistering June heat while listening to the We Sold Our Soul For Rock ‘n Roll compilation.

Sabbath is a storied act with several different, (almost) equally laudable eras. While I appreciate them all, something about the classic lineup of Ozzy, Tony, Bill and Geezer feels most like this time of year for me. Plus, this is the stuff that’s easiest to find on Spotify. Enjoy a playlist of the Ozzy-era jams that remind me most of the current season. Listen to Black Sabbath. Hail summer.