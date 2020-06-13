R&B Realness with Ebony Dionne

by Ebony Dionne // Holla If You Hear Me

Now you know I had to give y’all an all R&B playlist next right? Well R&B is my second love next to Hip Hop. Definitely old school R&B was like the prime for me especially the ‘80s to the ‘90s with artists like Cherrelle to Intro. I just love how it’s about being vulnerable and expressing yourself whether it be about a romantic interest, heartbreak, or just needing that confidence boost for yourself.

But, as much as I love the old school R&B you know I had to add some new to the mix. If you’re in that R&B mood and just want to be in your feels then this playlist is for you. Open your minds, hearts, and ears and enjoy this R&B realness.