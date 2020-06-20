Real Love with Ebony Dionne

by Ebony Dionne // Holla If You Hear Me

This week’s playlist I decided to go the love route. I wanted to just give everybody the feels. So, you know me, I’m giving you old school and new school love with mostly R&B with a splash of Hip Hop.

I dedicate this playlist to all the couples who’ve been rocking it together through anything, new couples, those with a good old fashioned crush, and those who just wanna be in their feelings. Open up your minds, hearts, and ears and enjoy real love.