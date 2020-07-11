by Ebony Dionne // Holla If You Hear Me

Now I’m a big fan of covers, especially of my favorite Hip Hop and R&B tracks. I first got big into covers from singers who posted on YouTube. Singers like William Singe, Alex Aiono, Kiana Ledè, and Queen Naija, just to name a few. I just loved how they could make an already popular song even better with their own style.

So, this week’s playlist is nothing but covers of some classic R&B with a smidge of Hip Hop. Some with interesting twists and some that definitely hit like the originals. I hope you truly enjoy this playlist, especially if you’re in the mood for Hip Hop and R&B covers. So open up your minds, hearts, and ears to hear covers for days.