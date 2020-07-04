Feel-Good 4th Jams with Ebony Dionne

by Ebony Dionne // Holla If You Hear Me

Hey, y’all! So, this week’s playlist I wanted it to be all about the feel good jams. Because feel good music can be a wide range of things. It can be mellow and smooth, like the feeling of riding in your car with the top down. Or it can be full of energy and fun, like the feeling of getting ready to go out (or staying in, in our case).

Since it is the 4th of July weekend, I know everyone wants to feel that. This playlist is full of that feel good energy. So, get ready to open up your minds, hearts, and ears because it feels good.