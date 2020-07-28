Playlist: Summer K-pop with K8

by K8 // Kate Bothe

This summer WUSC does not have a K-pop show, so I’m giving you guys the K-pop hook up right here on the blog! Despite complications from coronavirus, the K-pop industry is still working hard and kind of thriving this summer. We got some epic solos from Chung Ha, Sunmi, AleXa and more of course (like Solar’s awesome comeback). A few releases have very fun point dances, like Stray Kids’ “God’s Menu.” Hopefully whether you’re looking for a new girl group bop or a boy group jam, you’ll enjoy this list! If you want more K-pop this summer from WUSC, feel free to check out my 2019 summer list, linked below!