Proudly Standing Up Next To You and Defending Her Still Today (On the 4th) with Keller Posted by WUSC on July 4, 2020







by Keller // David & Keller

If tomorrow all the things I’d worked for all my life were gone and I had to start again with just my children and my wife, believe it or not, I’d thank my lucky stars. I’d thank those stars not because I lost the material things I worked so damn hard to attain, but because I am still living here in America. And the magnitude of my appreciation is mainly a result of what our flag represents. You see, it still stands for freedom, which is something no one can take away. I mean, I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free. And the cost of that freedom isn’t lost on me — I certainly won’t forget the men who died who gave me that right. It should come as no surprise to you, frankly, that I’d also gladly stand up next to you and defend our country. Yes, there is little doubt that I love this land. Let me say it again: I love this land.

And unlike the love I found in my teenage years, this is a love that is shared.



From the lakes of Minnesota to the hills of Tennessee, across the plains of Texas, from sea to shining sea, from Detroit down to Houston and New York to Los Angeles, you’ll find pride in the hearts of fellow Americans in every corner of this great land.

So, if you have the time, I encourage you to stand and let everyone know that you, too, are proud to be an American where, if nothing else, you know you’re free. I’d also mention, while you’re standing there, that you won’t forget the men who died who gave you that freedom. You can mention the women who died if you want, but it’s certainly not necessary. If you feel so moved, you can also inform those you are talking to or at that you’d happily stand up next to them at some later date, as well, and defend this great country lest they question your love for its greatness.