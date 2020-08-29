RSD 2020 Rundown with D#

by D# // Album Club

It is once again Record Store Day! And as the self-proclaimed vinyl reviver, I’ll quickly summarize my experience with the iconic Columbia record store, Papa Jazz . Firstly, due to the global pandemic, the store is limiting the amount of people in and out, however, you can make an appointment to come in in order to wait less time. If you have a specific album in mind, it is much quicker to just ask one of the employees to grab it for you, but it’s always fun to walk through Papa Jazz.

They were busy today since it’s Record Store Day, but less busy than last year for obvious reasons; even so, their stock is a little limited. If you want to grab a couple lesser-known older albums, there is plenty there, but some newer releases were harder to find. There were still plenty of iconic albums there, making the choice as tricky as ever. I had to pass on King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s album Fishing For Fishies, as well as Miles Davis’s Kind of Blue. I did, however, end up getting Radiohead’s In Rainbows, Gorillaz’s Plastic Beach, and Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly. Overall, it was a great time and worth the wait outside to acquire some albums I’ve been trying to get for a while.







