The Pets of WUSC: Vol. 4 – Meet Draco!

by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

It’s yet another Sunday in the WUSC dream world of awesome pets, and you know what that means… time for you to meet another one. Today’s scaly young man is a charming bearded dragon by the name of Draco, whose pics bless us on behalf of his human, our very own DJ Freq. Says DJ Freq:

Here’s some choice pics of Draco (AKA Long Boi). He enjoys Tropical House and Reggae, and can be found in any sunny spot eating worms and blueberries.













Look at this precious little dude. Look at his face, his smile, his tie and cloak. LOOK HOW HE PUTS HIS LITTLE HAND ON THE PUMPKIN. Draco rules, and the whole world is better off knowing he’s out there. Big thanks to DJ Freq for sharing her cold-blooded bundle of joy with us, and be sure to check out her killer summer show, The Big Wave, every Wednesday from noon to 2PM.