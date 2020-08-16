The Pets of WUSC: Vol. 5 – Meet Bob & Moe!

by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

There’s something uniquely dystopian about America in August of 2020, but there’s something comforting about retreating into that current of the Internet that supplies us with pictures of food and cats. We have two exceptional cats for your viewing pleasure today, courtesy of WUSC DJ Amanda. Meet Bob and Moe! Says Amanda:

Here are some goofy pics of my boys, Bob and Moe. They’re brothers, and they enjoy the jazz playlists I make on Spotify, as well as salty snacks.





Bob and Moe are genuine baby angels and they’re just what the timeline doctor ordered on this fraught Sunday. Thanks to Amanda for sharing her babies, and be sure to check back next Sunday for more WUSC pet content! We love it. You love it.