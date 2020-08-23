The Pets of WUSC: Vol. 6 – Meet Patty & Charlie

by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

It’s Sunday, friends, and you know you need that pet fix from your favorite WUSC DJs. Blessing us today is treasured alum and classic radio fixture Rick Wrigley with a couple of beeeee-yootiful kitties. Says Rick:

When Alumni DJ Rick Wrigley talks about “all the cool cats and hot kitties out there” he includes his own two rescues. The older one, the lovely grey Patty, is a Pet’s Incorporated. rescue. The dashing orange Charlie is a true UofSC kitty. He was found wandering around Five Points, hanging out at all the music venues. BTW he hates Clemson and would die his fur Garnet if he could.





True Gamecock spirit and Clemson aversion in a household pet. You love to see it, folks. Tune in this week for a BURST of new blog content from returning WUSC DJs, and be sure to mosey on back next Sunday for another chapter in the Pets of WUSC saga!