by JByrd // Bird Vibe

Although the state of the world is something of a nightmare scenario, there’s been no shortage of really good music released since the pandemic began. WUSC’s resident shoegaze/dreampop aficionado, JByrd, has the dreamy & distorted playlist to glide you into the weekend. Be sure to check him out on Bird Vibe, every Tuesday from 4-6PM on WUSC.