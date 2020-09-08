Punk Goes Playlist: Picks with DJ Angel Hair & DJ Daus

by DJ Angel Hair and DJ Daus // My Chemical Rave

All of us love a good pop-punk song. “All The Small Things” by Blink 182, “American Idiot” by Green Day, and “Gives You Hell” by All American Rejects are always fan favorites and make you wanna scream the words with all the teenage angst you still feel even though you’ve moved on from that stage in your life. In our opinion, normal pop songs are missing that edge and passion that come with punk or pop-punk songs. So, we’ve found a solution: the Punk Goes series. Punk Goes is a series of compilation albums released by Fearless Records that recruits punk bands to cover other types of music.

There are many installations of different genres including Punk Goes Crunk, Punk Goes 80’s, Punk Goes Christmas, and tons more. Our favorite songs from this series are from the Punk Goes Pop albums. We compiled a list of our favorite songs from them for you to enjoy! Check back next month to see our favorites from a different Punk Goes album!