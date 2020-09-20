The Pets of WUSC: Vol. 10 – Meet Louie!

by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

It is Sunday. The sun is shining. The sky is clear. It’s September and it feels a whole lot like fall, which is maybe the first miracle of the year in South Carolina. Why not celebrate with some adorable kitty action? Courtesy of WUSC’s K8, meet Louie! Says K8:

Louie is kinda a tsundere cat. She can’t let you know that she cares, but she does! She likes to listen to Guitar Hero and other rhythm games, but she guesses some classic piano music is okay, too.





Louie is the tsundere feline hero we deserve. Shout out to K8 for sharing this lovely animal! Be sure to listen to K8 on Origami, every Monday from 4-6PM on WUSC!