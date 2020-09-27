The Pets of WUSC, Vol. 11 – Meet Ripley!

by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

Hope you’re ready for some Sunday pet action, and I hope you’re ready to be overloaded by preciousness. Because today, you get to meet my dog, my homie, my ESA, Ellen Ripley. Ripley came from a litter of puppies my sister’s dog had back in 2012. She’ll be eight years old on October 9th. She and I are a lot alike; we’re not particularly social animals, we’re big fans of routine, we’re what you’d consider “food motivated,” and we both love my wife. Ripley listens to what I listen to, which is mostly heavier stuff. If you see us out together, we’re probably having a bad day, and we both apologize in advance for however that encounter goes.

Only dogs rule, and only death is real. Listen to Death Drive 90.5 every Monday night from 8-10PM on WUSC, and follow the show on Instagram and Twitter for pics from my collection, live studio streams, terrible dad memes, setlists from each show, and all kinds of other fun stuff… inclusion pictures of this dog.