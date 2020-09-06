The Pets of WUSC – Vol. 8: Meet Ziggy & Jinx!

by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

How are you? Are you paying attention? Maskless undergrads in crowded bars outside of town. Inadequate testing facilities. No fall weather anywhere in the FutureCast… It certainly seems like we’re on the precipice of total collapse here at sunny U of SC. Might as well have a little Sunday pick-me-up from your good friends, the DJs of WUSC. Let’s all meet Ziggy and Jinx, the sweet princes of the manor at Casa de Manny. Says Manny:

This is Ziggy! He was rescued from the animal shelter and is about six months old. He’s named after David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. Zig likes to play fetch and go X-Games mode around my apartment. His favorite thing to listen to is “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. And this is Jinx! He was also rescued and is about four months old. Jinx loves to get into mischief and make catnip tea with his toys. His favorite thing to listen to is “Blister In The Sun” by the Violent Femmes.





