Existential Crisis Playlist with dj moosethatstuff

by dj moosethatstuff // The Darkest Timeline

There is a dark, grimy, and oftentimes melancholy underbelly of hip hop. This is the darkest timeline. This is not for the meek. This is something to be meditated on. These are songs for all stages of an existential crisis.

Different Scales — Mick Jenkins
Looking 4 Runtz — Medhane, MIKE
Self Love — MAVI
Mozambique Drill — Mach-Hommy, Tha God Fahim
435 — Tyler, The Creator
Parachute Escape/Counseling — Da$H
Mantra — Earl Sweatshirt
The Neverending Story — Jay Electronica
Paraonoia — Chance the Rapper, Nosaj Thing
watchwhoukallyourhomie — Knxwledge
$500 Ounces — Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano
Frank Lucas (feat. Benny The Butcher) — Freddie Gibbs, The Alchemist
Shine — Joey Bada$$
‘97 Hov — Benny The Butcher
DR BIRDS — Griselda
Surf & Turf — Boldly James, The Alchemist, Vince Staples
Grass — redveil, Cameron Bolden
Dough & Damani — Conway the Machine
THAT’S THAT — MF DOOM

