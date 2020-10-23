Existential Crisis Playlist with dj moosethatstuff

by dj moosethatstuff // The Darkest Timeline

There is a dark, grimy, and oftentimes melancholy underbelly of hip hop. This is the darkest timeline. This is not for the meek. This is something to be meditated on. These are songs for all stages of an existential crisis.

Different Scales — Mick Jenkins

Looking 4 Runtz — Medhane, MIKE

Self Love — MAVI

Mozambique Drill — Mach-Hommy, Tha God Fahim

435 — Tyler, The Creator

Parachute Escape/Counseling — Da$H

Mantra — Earl Sweatshirt

The Neverending Story — Jay Electronica

Paraonoia — Chance the Rapper, Nosaj Thing

watchwhoukallyourhomie — Knxwledge

$500 Ounces — Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano

Frank Lucas (feat. Benny The Butcher) — Freddie Gibbs, The Alchemist

Shine — Joey Bada$$

‘97 Hov — Benny The Butcher

DR BIRDS — Griselda

Surf & Turf — Boldly James, The Alchemist, Vince Staples

Grass — redveil, Cameron Bolden

Dough & Damani — Conway the Machine

THAT’S THAT — MF DOOM