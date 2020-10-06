Interview: Ravenscoon & Zero

by Nick Gerace // Zero

I recently had the pleasure to do a brief interview with bass music producer and DJ, Ravenscoon. Emphasizing versatility and mindfulness, Paul Conversano has been making a name for himself with diverse mixes and hypnotizing tracks. On top of making many appearances on online festivals and livestreams, releasing his first EP, and multiple remixes, Ravenscoon has been working on even more content for this year that you don’t want to miss.

Listen to Ravenscoon talk upcoming mixes, COVID-19, and his “MIND” EP below!