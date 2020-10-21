Interview: Zero & VEIL

by Zero // The Bass Ship

Earlier this month, I got to talk with the next big name in bass music. Formerly known as spacegeishA, VEIL has been making waves in the scene long before her exciting new moniker development. From label manager of Street Ritual, to making the Coachella 2020 lineup, and being the newest addition to the WAKAAN family, everyone is excited to see what’s next for Becca Drylie-Perkins. Her debut EP as VEIL will be releasing on the 27th, featuring a blend of genres with her ominous and dark sound.

