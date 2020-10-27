Playlist: Fall Weather & Halloween Monsters with DJ Lizard King & DJ Witchfinder Posted by WUSC on October 27, 2020







by DJ Lizard King (with DJ Witchfinder) // Court of The Lizard King

A great Fall song needs to be centered around one of two things: Fall weather or Halloween monsters. This playlist captures the season in a wide variety of rock songs, from folk rock to shoegaze; melancholy to songs of cheer. Get ready for changing weather and trick-or-treating while familiarizing yourself with legendary artists like Nick Drake, The Microphones, Sufjan Stevens, and Neil Young. Play by a bonfire or in front of the full moon on Halloween night, but most importantly enjoy.

