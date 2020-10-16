Playlist: Pennsylvania DIY with Josie

by Josie // The Potluck

Cheesesteak. Hershey (The Sweetest Place on Earth). The Liberty Bell. Fallingwater. The Amish. Pennsylvania is the birthplace of some of America’s finest artistic works, okay? That is why it is no surprise that DIY artists in Pennsylvania are, in fact, bringing baked ziti to the potluck (in a good way). From the optimistic pop-punk of Real Face, to the ukulele-forward emo of Baseball Dad, to the full but fragile alt-folk collaboration, String Machine, the range of sounds and skills coming out of the Pennsylvania DIY scene is anything but conventional. All of the artists on this playlist write, record, and produce their music themselves and with the help of their comrades.

Be sure to check out Josie’s show, The Potluck, every Wednesday from 8-10 on WUSC!