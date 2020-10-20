Punk Goes Playlist, Vol. 2 with DJ Angel Hair & DJ Daus

by DJ Angel Hair and DJ Daus // My Chemical Rave

The Punk Goes Series has returned. This time we bring you our favorites off the Punk Goes 80’s and Punk Goes 90’s albums. Just as a refresher, the Punk Goes series is a compilation of albums released by Fearless Records that recruits punk bands to cover other types of music. This time its songs from the 80’s and 90’s. Punk Goes 80’s has a special place in the history of My Chemical Rave, as DJ Angel Hair found this album in the WUSC music library and played it on her first show. So, make sure to give this playlist a listen and hear our favorites off these albums! What Punk Goes Album will we choose to review next? Check back next month to see the next installment in this series!