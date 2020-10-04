by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

lol oh my god, it’s the Ballsack Boys. Every Sunday, you’re treated to a look at your favorite WUSC DJs’ furry/scaly companions. Today’s a special one. We get to meet a couple of less traditional but no less precious critters, a father-son rat pair named Pinky and Stinky, often simply known as the Ballsack Boys. Says their human associate, Jane on Air:

hi these are the ball sack boys! They are rescue rats that were about to be food for a snake. I got them for a whopping $30 with cage and food included. One of them is the dad and one of them is the son, so I couldn’t separate them of course. They are very stinky and their favorite food is the wild harvest glazed donut treat. They love to frolic in fields and they also love to go pee pee. The ball sack boys actually hate music because it gives them anxiety. They do however like listening to their mom talk in a baby voice to them (at least i hope they do).







Extraordinary. Get down on some wild harvest glazed donut treat today in the boys’ honor, and be sure to check out Jane on Air on Страсть к курению, every Tuesday from 6-8PM on South Carolina’s most verminous college radio station, WUSC.