The Pets of WUSC, Vol. 13 – Meet Luna!

by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

It’s Sunday and it’s black cat season, so you know your favorite WUSC DJs have some ruthless preciousness in store. Today we get to meet Kodak Slack’s feline huntress, Luna! Says Kodak Slack:

This is my beautiful black kitty, Luna! I’ve had her for about 2 months now and her origin story is pretty interesting. At the beginning of August, I told my best friend Cassie and my boyfriend Sebastian that I wouldn’t get a cat until one showed up at my house. Well, on August 11th, I came home from work and Luna was laying in my driveway. She was super skinny so I fed her and then took her to the vet to see if she was chipped, and she wasn’t. So, ever since then, she has been living in my house and is completely spoiled. Her favorite activities include bringing me dead animals (so far 3 lizards and 3 birds), sitting on windowsills, sleeping in my bed, and running around my yard. She is an angel and I love her so much





