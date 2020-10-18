The Pets of WUSC: Vol. 14 – Meet Beaux!
by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5
Hello! Hi! How are you? It’s a beautiful Sunday, so it’s the perfect time to visit with a beautiful young man. Meet DJ Blue’s good boy, Beaux! Says Beaux, via DJ Blue:
hello everyone! I am DJ Blue’s Goldendoodle, Beaux. when I’m not jamming to Passport Playlist every Saturday from 4-6 PM, I enjoy daydreaming about catching squirrels and refusing to return the ball while playing fetch. my mom loves dressing me up in different bandanas, so I have one for every season and holiday. who knows, maybe I’ll inspire the next fashion craze!
I, for one, will be heading to the bandana store this very day. Thanks, Beaux. And thanks to DJ Blue! Be sure to follow her on