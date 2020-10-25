The Pets of WUSC: Vol. 14 – Meet Perry!

by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

On the WUSC blog, Sunday morning belongs to dogs… just like it does everywhere else. Today we get to revel in a little joint custody preciousness supplied by WUSC News Director, Ward Jolles. Meet Perry! Says Perry:

Hi, I’m Perry. I’m a black lab. I’m 10 years old and I’m very happy. My love language is food… but nothing with gluten, please, I’m allergic. Don’t leave me alone with food very long… I once ate four whole pizzas that were left on the kitchen table in five minutes. My favorite things to do are go on walks, eat, and play with my owners. Fun fact about me, I was adopted on the day that USC beat Alabama 10 years ago! Go cocks!



