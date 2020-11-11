Playlist: K-Pop Party with K8

by K8 // Origami

K-Pop Party is a playlist with all your favorite songs you know, along with all the deep cuts you should know. Makes for a boppin’ and vibey time! Though some biases do apply, this list does a good job of balancing out between different groups and different eras in K-Pop; there’s truly something there for any K-Pop stan! Put it on shuffle for a healthy mix, or listen to it in order for a walkthrough of time. Non-K-Pop fans are also welcome… this is as good a place as any to start!