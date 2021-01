by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

2020 was absolutely saturated with killer death metal releases. There was waaaay too much good stuff to fit into two end-of-the-year episodes. So while you’re waiting patiently for the next episode of Death Drive 90.5 on January 4th at 2PM, here’s a Spotify playlist of killer shit that just didn’t quite make it into four hours of airtime.