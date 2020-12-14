Interview: Zero chats with Murkury

by Zero // The Bass Ship

Co-founder of The Undergrowth Collective and deep-frequency wizard, Murkury, has had a very busy 2020. From playing some of the most unique online events, continuing to put out music on labels such as the Headroom Music Collective and crafting some of the most intricate mixes in the underground, Alec Seifart is the artist to watch. With one of the most diverse catalogs to date, his music spans over everything from healing and psychedelic bass to dark and menacing bangers.

Listen to Murkury give his thoughts on meditation, the Asheville (NC) music scene, and his experience exploring sound here!

