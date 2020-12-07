Interview: Zero chats with Super Future

by Zero // The Bass Ship

After close to a year of back and forth and anticipation, I was finally able to sit down with one of the fastest growing acts in the bass music community. Super Future, AKA Nick Rowland, is far from a stranger to fans of the ever-evolving hybrid bass genre. With infectious melodies and remixes that flip fan-favorite tracks on their heads, he has solidified himself as an act that cannot be ignored.



Listen to Super Future speak on the origin story of the “Ass Throwers Anonymous” (or ATA) mixes, vocal-edit mixing, and his personalized sound here!

Editor’s note: Congrats to Zero, AKA Nick Gerace, on graduating from U of SC this semester! The final episode of The Bass Ship aired this past Friday, December 4th, 2020. We at WUSC thank Zero for his killer tenure as a show host, his generous donation of time and energy as a WUSC Exec member, and his contagious excitement about spreading the music he loves. We wish him the best.