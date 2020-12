by DJ Angel Hair // My Chemical Rave

Enjoying the dead week between Christmas and New Year’s Day? Getting bored yet? Need something to break up the monotony? Worry not, because DJ Angel Hair’s got you. Check out this Spotify playlist of some of her favorite stuff from she and DJ Daus’s show, My Chemical Rave. Enjoy the jams, give ’em a follow on Instagram , and be sure to tune in when WUSC returns for the Spring 2021 semester!