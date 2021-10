To cap off Homecoming week, Carolina Productions put on their annual concert experience Cockstock this past Friday featuring Young Nudy & Tha Twins. Our own James Motter with WUSC News took these sick pictures of the event. Scroll down and take a peek at what the concert was like below!

















