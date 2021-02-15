Playlist: Cold Wave, Cold Hearts w/ Men In Polyester Suits

by Men In Polyester Suits // Substance Control

Taking it away from yesterday’s sensual, sweet, “let me give you flowers and chocolates and make you dinner” love, let’s move into some John Surcliffe type shit. If we are all gonna be honest, love is cold, and what’s better than some cold wave music? This playlist is for all the freaks with cold hearts and fetishes, who are oozing sexuality, hatred, and cruel, raw energy. This is a playlist with a mix of rubber, leather, and dressing with pleasure. If you love hot hard noise, then this playlist is for you!

Tune in to Substance Control every Wednesday from 8-10PM on WUSC!