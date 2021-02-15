Playlist: We Fell In Love at The Warehouse w/ Takurak

by Takurak // VEGA Core

Valentine’s Day might be over, but with the DJs and vocalists of house music, the love never stops. The genre was built and cultivated in nightclubs where people went to feel the music and partake in hot, sweaty, and sensual dancing for hours and hours and hours and…. (you get the idea, people of the 80s loved clubbing). Burn the night away to tunes that’ll bring you and your significant other closer together. From Paradis’s “Toi et Moi”, to Kygo’s remix of The Weeknd’s of “Often” and Tough Love’s take on Ginuwine’s “Pony”, there is no shortage of tracks to use as the backdrop while you dance, bump, grind and share the love, whether it’s Valentine’s Day or not.

Enjoy the playlist in order or on random