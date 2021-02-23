The Pets of WUSC Return! Meet Leo!

by Schuler // Death Drive 90.5

Listen, it’s been a criminally long time since we shared the Pets of WUSC love here on the blog, and I take full responsibility for that. Baby Z is the hero of the day for giving us a look into the world of Leo the cat. Says Baby Z:

This is my lil mans Leo. Leo’s pretty chonky but the bigger, the cuddlier. He has been on a diet lately, and he’s looking mighty fine. Leo has a brother named Wiz after Wiz Khalifa, but he’s kind of an asshole. Leo is my best friend, though, and he loves to cuddle up on Sunday afternoons to listen to The Eagles Greatest Hits.







Let’s hear it for dieting cats that aren’t assholes. Leo rules, and we’re not gonna hold the Eagles shit against him. Make him happy by tuning in to hear Baby Z on The Block Party, every Thursday from 10AM to noon on WUSC. And be sure to follow her on Instagram; you just might get some more Leo action.