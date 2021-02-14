Valentine’s Playlist: Evolution of Love w/ Kodak Slack

by Kodak Slack // The Indie 500

It’s Valentine’s Day again, so I thought it would be a good time to updated my Evolution of Love playlist from last year. This playlist is meant to be listened to in order, as it tells the story of falling in love. Catching feelings, admitting them, the other person reciprocating them, and all of the high and low notes of a relationship. It ends off with the same song as last year which looks back on a relationship. Happy Valentine’s Day and I hope you enjoy the Evolution of Love: New & Improved!

