Album Review: Tyler, The Creator – CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

By Kodak Slack // The Indie 500

On June 25th, Tyler, The Creator released his 6th studio album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. After a successful marketing campaign featuring billboards all around the world, along with a phone number to call with multiple song previews, the day is finally here.

My body seemed to know the day was here. I woke up at 12:01 AM on June 25th, as if I subconsciously knew something amazing had just been released to the world. I listened to the album all the way through, read what people thought on Twitter, and then went to bed. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST was then my companion on the hour and a half drive to my hometown, Summerville, SC.

All I can say is wow. Tyler really went off on this album. I’m sure all those guys thats said “Tyler sold out” after he released Flower Boy are filled with relief. CMIYGL is very similar to Tyler’s music in Cherry Bomb and before, but there is still that mellow feeling that made Flower Boy and IGOR stand out. It’s a pretty perfect balance if you ask me.

I was hoping for either a Rex Orange County or Frank Ocean feature, or both, (hello…where are you Frank?) however, since this album isn’t as mellow as the two previous ones, I don’t think they would fit in here. Tyler instead opts to recruit big name rap artists like Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Drama, 42 Dugg, and Brent Faiyaz. Pharrell Williams is also a big name that is featured on “JUGGERNAUT.” There are some smaller artists too, like Teezo Touchdown, Domo Genesis, Fana Hues, and DAISY WORLD.

Let’s dive into some of the songs. “LEMONHEAD” stands out to me with its great beat and lyrical genius, which are also found in most of the other songs on this project. “WUSYANAME” is incredible and is more mellow, but the features still make it very captivating. “LUMBERJACK” is the single for this album and was released on June 16th. It’s one of my favorites on this project, I just want to listen to it with the windows down, cruising.

“RUNITUP” is another one of my favorites. The line “For y’all, the sky is the limit. For us, the sky is just what we stand on to reach the beyond” really speaks to me. It’s a very inspirational track. Also, the featured artist on this song, Teezo Touchdown, isn’t a huge artist, and I love when Tyler gives smaller artists the chance to be in the spotlight. Teezo Touchdown did a great job and I hope this opens the door more for him in the future.

I have a lot of feelings about “SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE.” First of all, it’s almost a 10-minute song, but there are two sections which make it feel a lot shorter. The first section, “SWEET,” is just an adorable song about calling someone sugar because they’re so sweet. “I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE” is more focused on the negative aspect of a relationship, like wishing you never connected with someone. It’s got some notes of reggae in the second section, which I really enjoy.

Last up, “JUGGERNAUT.” Just go listen to it, especially if you like the older Tyler songs. It’s just a banger. Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams are featured on this track, which makes this an incredible trio that work well together. There’s also a music video that starts off with Tyler in a lemon orchard, very fitting.

There is not a single song on the album that ceases to amaze me. The transition from each song is seamless and feels so effortless. It feels like you’re just listening to a continuous 52-minute song, which is what you want from an album. There’s a similar vibe to each track, but it doesn’t feel repetitive or undistinguishable. I’m really satisfied with the album as a whole and I don’t think it could have turned out any better. Another fun activity tied to this album that just became available as I’m writing this: you can create your own CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST license here. Thank you, Tyler for continuing to be creative and for constantly amazing me.

Listen to Tyler’s new album on Spotify, Apple Music, or any other streaming platform.