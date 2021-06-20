Concert Review: Columbia’s Summer SolFest

On Juneteenth, the newly established local venue/art studio NOMA Warehouse held a colorful live music festival featuring a variety of fresh local vendors, bands, food trucks and more. The self-dubbed “artist co-workspace” is right beside Indah Coffee on Sumter Street, created with the intention to inspire artists to work together. The warehouse put on the Summer Solfest as a celebration for the start of summer as the summer solstice approaches on Father’s Day.

Several black owned businesses were featured in the lineup to celebrate Juneteenth, such as a jerk chicken food truck provided by Jordan’s Catering and a fresh fruit popsicle truck, The Lick Pops (both delicious by the way.) Also included were a local tie dye vendor, a vintage clothing shop and even a face glitter vendor offering free samples (glitter is now perpetually on my pillow.)

The lineup for the festival included four bands of varying genre. The opener for the night was spoken-word black expressionist 6ixx with DJ Fathr Blssdm. 6ixx has made local fame for his spirited spoken word lectures as well as his mixed-media art installations.

Local artist 6ixx

Next was the indie pop group Homemade Haircuts.Yes, the local group actually does give haircuts at their home. After them played Florida-based indie rock group Solafide! This was the furthest they’ve ever traveled for a show. The closer for the night was up and coming female-led Athens group Hotel Fiction. The bands each played 6-8 songs each throughout the night, and some even threw in some unreleased material. Looking forward to seeing more local art at NOMA!

Lead members of Hotel Fiction Jade Long & Jessica Thompson

