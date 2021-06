The Charleston based alt-pop group Babe Club chats with Manny & Groove Girl about their music process, inspirations for their latest song, and the story behind the band’s creation.

Come out and see them perform at the New Brooklyn tavern TONIGHT w/ Rex Darling, Jody Jackson & La Mids at 7pm!

Check out Babe Club’s newest release “Back to Yesterday,” and be sure to follow them on Instagram!