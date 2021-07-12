WUSC Flashback: Fall 2007 Program Guide

Over the years at our station, DJ body members have come together to create varieties of shows, concerts, podcasts, and more, solidifying our reach beyond radio and into other creative fields.

Another of our projects include a few magazine creations celebrating the era, the music, and the people of the current staff. To take a look back, we’ll be featuring some of the WUSC zines & program guides from over the years. Below you’ll find the Fall 2007 WUSC program guide. Using glue-sticks and art from the Daily Gamecock, each DJ made their own page. Don’t be shy, take a scroll!



















(shoutout to the ska fans)





Tell us your thoughts about this guide in the comments!