Back To Our Regularly Scheduled Program…Schedule

After a long year of COVID rules, co-hosts getting creative with social distancing, and temporarily losing the presence of our alumni DJs to campus restrictions, our program schedule is (atleast mostly) back to normal. Hooray!

Our station, along with the rest of the world, had to make a lot of changes over the past year, but we persevered. One thing that never changed over that crazy time is our passion for music. Without further ado, check out our Fall 2021 show schedule below. Welcome back DJs & listeners! Thanks for being here.

Listen to any show today on 90.5FM, on our website or any streaming app such as TuneIn!