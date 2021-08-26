Top 30 Chart // 08.24.21
If you clicked on this post, congratulations. I can tell that you are inquisitive and wise, curious and bold. You are also probably one of two things: you know what charts are and you’re here to check them out. In that case, welcome fellow music lover. Or two, you have no idea what charts are and you clicked to find out. Whoever you are, let’s dive in.
Charts are the top 30 most played, and recently released, albums of the past week that every college radio station in the country reports to the North American College and Community (or NACC). This particular chart is special and specific to WUSC. Our music director, Jonas, puts it together by looking back at our playlist log to determine the top 30 plays. That usually means that the top album is the most popular among DJs currently.
That number one most played album for us DJs this week was….Good Kids Make Bad Apples by Spud Cannon, an upbeat indie pop group, which you can listen to here.
Check out the rest of our Top 30 Chart below!
- Spud Cannon : Good Kids Make Bad Apples
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard : Butterfly 3000
- Half Waif : Mythopoetics
- Christone Kingfish Ingram : 662
- Yves Tumor : The Asymptotical World
- Molly Burch : Romantic Images
- Anthonie Tonnon : Leave Love Out Of This
- Anika: Change
- Lingua Ignota : Ready
- Always You : Bloom Off The Rose
- Torres : Thirstier
- Museum of Love : Life Of Mammals
- SPELLLING : The Turning Wheel
- May Rio : Easy Bummer
- Ora The Molecule : Human Safari
- K.D.A.P : Influences
- Desire Marcea : Desire
- Rodrigo Amarante : Drama
- Tombstones In Their Eyes : Looking For A Light
- Greentea Peng : MAN MADE
- The Murlocs : Bittersweet Demons
- Curly Blue : Finger Guns [Single]
- The Mountain Goats : Dark In Here
- Theory of Why : Pomegranate
- U-Roy : Solid Gold U-Roy
- Squirrel Flower: Planet (i)
- A Place to Bury Strangers : Hologram
- Royal Canoe : Sidelining
- Natalie Bergman : Mercy
- SCALPING : Flood [EP]
Check out the national chart here, which combines the top plays of radio stations across the country.