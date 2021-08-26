Top 30 Chart // 08.24.21

If you clicked on this post, congratulations. I can tell that you are inquisitive and wise, curious and bold. You are also probably one of two things: you know what charts are and you’re here to check them out. In that case, welcome fellow music lover. Or two, you have no idea what charts are and you clicked to find out. Whoever you are, let’s dive in.

Charts are the top 30 most played, and recently released, albums of the past week that every college radio station in the country reports to the North American College and Community (or NACC). This particular chart is special and specific to WUSC. Our music director, Jonas, puts it together by looking back at our playlist log to determine the top 30 plays. That usually means that the top album is the most popular among DJs currently.

That number one most played album for us DJs this week was….Good Kids Make Bad Apples by Spud Cannon, an upbeat indie pop group, which you can listen to here.

Check out the rest of our Top 30 Chart below!

  1. Spud Cannon : Good Kids Make Bad Apples
  2. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard : Butterfly 3000
  3. Half Waif : Mythopoetics
  4. Christone Kingfish Ingram : 662
  5. Yves Tumor : The Asymptotical World
  6. Molly Burch : Romantic Images
  7. Anthonie Tonnon : Leave Love Out Of This
  8. Anika: Change
  9. Lingua Ignota : Ready
  10. Always You : Bloom Off The Rose
  11. Torres : Thirstier
  12. Museum of Love : Life Of Mammals
  13. SPELLLING : The Turning Wheel
  14. May Rio : Easy Bummer
  15. Ora The Molecule : Human Safari
  16. K.D.A.P : Influences
  17. Desire Marcea : Desire
  18. Rodrigo Amarante : Drama
  19. Tombstones In Their Eyes : Looking For A Light
  20. Greentea Peng : MAN MADE
  21. The Murlocs : Bittersweet Demons
  22. Curly Blue : Finger Guns [Single]
  23. The Mountain Goats : Dark In Here
  24. Theory of Why : Pomegranate
  25. U-Roy : Solid Gold U-Roy
  26. Squirrel Flower: Planet (i)
  27. A Place to Bury Strangers : Hologram
  28. Royal Canoe : Sidelining
  29. Natalie Bergman : Mercy
  30. SCALPING : Flood [EP]

Check out the national chart here, which combines the top plays of radio stations across the country.