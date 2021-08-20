WUSC Concert: Our First Show Of The Semester!

Our inaugural show for the 2021-2022 school year is this Saturday! The show will feature some familiar WUSC collaborators such as Business School and headliner Paisley & The Birdwalkers. We’re excited to also be adding two other acts with friends Kismet Kind and Jody Jackson. The all-women lineup will be playing at local venue the New Brookland Tavern. Our last show here was a hit and sold-out fast, so don’t miss this!

Here’s a little bit of info about the artists:

Kismet Kind dubs themselves “sad girl rock,” a combination of off-the-wall folk and classic rock. The Greenville-based duo consists of drummer Ashley and guitarist Corinne. Check out one of their past live streams with The Addition!

Paisley & The Birdwalkers are an acoustic group that fuses rock with folk, and are led by local musician and guitarist Paisley Marie, recently dubbed “a dynamo of rootsy acoustic soul” by Ethan Fogus. Here’s a clip of them from a previous appearance on 1 or 2 Sessions!

Business School features one of WUSC’s own DJs, associate director of event planning Josie Davis, as well as vocalist Jessie Augusta. Follow the acoustic indie group to check out some behind the scenes rehearsals and more.

Singer-songwriter Jody Jackson is an enthralling act with a strong solo voice, thoughtful lyrics and light acoustic guitar. Follow her on Instagram!

Come out this Saturday, August 21st to the New Brookland Tavern. All ages welcome. Doors open at 7 and music starts at 8. Tickets are $8 in advance or $12 at the door. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test is required for entry. See you there!