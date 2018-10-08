WUSSY Bios – Carly Mihovich

Weekly Updated Staff Spotlights of the Year, or WUSSY Bios, is a weekly column where we highlight the station’s fantastic DJs through a short, informal interview. For our first WUSSY Bio of the year, get to know Carly Mihovich!

Carly Mihovich, “Car Car Binks” on The Feminine Musique, Tuesdays 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Hometown: Greenville, SC

Major & Minor: International Studies, Social Work

When did you join WUSC?

Fall semester, 2018

How would you describe your show?

Women. Mostly. Sometimes a man for good measure – some seasoning. It’s a bunch of indie shit and it’s pop. I don’t know. Like a quintessential teen-movie soundtrack. But also some sad stuff.

Any other hobbies?

Rock climbing. I do art. And swimming.

CD or vinyl?

Neither please!

Favorite artist you’ve found from rotation?

I’m still looking for them.

Most memorable WUSC moment?

We did karaoke and Caleb [last year’s Station Manager] did Sinatra – and that made me lose my mind.

What’s your secret pleasure band/artist/genre?

I love musicals, but it’s not a secret! I literally adore musicals.

One thing you want people to know about you?

I want to remain anonymous.