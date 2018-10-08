WUSSY Bios: Carly Mihovich
Weekly Updated Staff Spotlights of the Year, or WUSSY Bios, is a weekly column where we highlight the station’s fantastic DJs through a short, informal interview. For our first WUSSY Bio of the year, get to know Carly Mihovich!
Carly Mihovich, “Car Car Binks” on The Feminine Musique, Tuesdays 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Hometown: Greenville, SC
Major & Minor: International Studies, Social Work
When did you join WUSC?
Fall semester, 2018
How would you describe your show?
Women. Mostly. Sometimes a man for good measure – some seasoning. It’s a bunch of indie shit and it’s pop. I don’t know. Like a quintessential teen-movie soundtrack. But also some sad stuff.
Any other hobbies?
Rock climbing. I do art. And swimming.
CD or vinyl?
Neither please!
Favorite artist you’ve found from rotation?
I’m still looking for them.
Most memorable WUSC moment?
We did karaoke and Caleb [last year’s Station Manager] did Sinatra – and that made me lose my mind.
What’s your secret pleasure band/artist/genre?
I love musicals, but it’s not a secret! I literally adore musicals.
One thing you want people to know about you?
I want to remain anonymous.