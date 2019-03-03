Interview: Maatticus

by Nick Gerace

I sat down with one of Greenville’s finest trap & bass artists Maatticus for an interview last week. Opening for some of the best names in bass music, Matt Coker is making a name for himself with his filthy, experimental and captivating sets. Maatticus is best known for his otherworldly remix of Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE,” which has gained support from artists like Dirt Monkey, Mersiv, tsimba and many more. Recently, Matt teamed up with his good friend Skylar Raddatz, Yuki-San, for their brand-new house/trap banger, “Hyperbolic.”



Listen to the interview, as well as Maatticus and Yuki-San’s new single “Hyperbolic,” in Maatticus’ exclusive guest mix for WUSC FM & HD-1 Columbia below!