5 Things to Look Forward to at Imagine Music Festival Posted by WUSC Public Affairs on September 6, 2019







By Luis Rodriguez // Speaker of the House

WUSC is headed down to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for Imagine music festival! It’s right around the corner, being only a little less than 2 weeks away! I’m thrilled to be attending this year and I hope to see some of y’all there. Imagine is a lot more than just a music festival. I was surprised by the some of the events/experiences Imagine provides its attendees. This definitely seems like more of an all-around experience than some of the music festivals I have been to in the past. I’m a little nervous, but that’s just how my excitement manifests itself. Anyway, let’s get into my top five favorite things I’m looking forward to at Imagine Music Festival!

#1 – Discovering New Music

I am not extensively knowledgeable about electronic music, but that only makes me even more excited! With over 50 artists over the span of four days (the official artist list is included down below), I’m going to have many chances to experience new music. Not to say that I’m completely in the dark. I’m also excited to get to see the familiar faces of Ghastly, Boogie T, and Space Jesus, however, I like to prioritize exploring new music. I would say I’m most looking forward to seeing Tipper the most, who has been making electronic music for over 20 years. Seriously this guy has a super interesting history in the scene, especially when you get into his Fuel Car days. But that’s a discussion for another day.

#2 – The Splash Pool

Like I said before, Imagine is more than a music festival. They will also be hosting a Vegas style pool party on Saturday for all attendees. I feel like this is not only fun, but also a great send off for the Summer. And, the best part is, floaties are included! What more do you need to know????

#3 – Camping

I’ve always loved camping ever since I was a little kid. There is just something about being in a tent with your friends that is just so comforting to me. Not to mention that not only will I be there camping with friends, but it will give me the opportunity to meet new people camping as well. I’m sure the idea of camping with complete strangers will turn off some people but hey, that’s why this is my list. I love meeting new people, especially when there is some sort of event going on. Speaking of meeting people at events…

#4 – The Silent Disco

…There is going to be a silent disco at the campgrounds! Whatever mastermind at Imagine thought of this, I love you. I’ve never had the opportunity to go to a silent disco, so this is super exciting for me. Maybe this belongs at spot #2 to be honest, but I felt like this was a good follow up to camping. Anyway, I’m not sure exactly what to expect, with this being my first silent disco, but regardless I know it’s going to be a lot of fun.

#5 – Health, Wellness, & Fitness Classes

Lastly, there are going to be a multitude of classes centered around health, wellness, and fitness. Again, the people at Imagine really knocked it out of the park with this one. Not only can you go and have fun, but you can also learn new ways to better yourself in the process. I really truly appreciate this and fully intend to take advantage of all the classes I can.

There is a lot more about Imagine that isn’t included in this list, so check out their website for more information, and if you are planning on going, I can’t wait to see you there 🙂

https://www.imaginefestival.com/