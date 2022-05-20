By Trevor Crocker

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month was created to celebrate the history and culture of United States citizens of Asian and the Pacific Islander descent. AAPI individuals have greatly contributed to the growth and history of the United States and it is essential that these contributions are acknowledged and celebrated. According to the Federal Asian Pacific American Council, the 2022 theme for AAPI Heritage Month is “Advancing Leaders Through Collaboration.” AAPI Heritage Month helps to encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion of all AAPI people.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and at WUSC we’re committed to recognizing the contributions and accomplishments of all AAPI musicians and artists! For this month, you may be wondering what you can do to support AAPI individuals in your community and the United States as a whole. So here are a few organizations that you can consider supporting and donating to, if you’re able, that were founded to support AAPI individuals in music and the arts.

The Asian American Arts Alliance

According to their website, “The Asian American Arts Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring greater representation, equity, and opportunities for Asian American artists and cultural organizations through resource sharing, promotion, and community building.”

They support AAPI musicians and artists through public presentations and community discussions, professional development workshops, and music and art fellowships.

You can donate from the link below:

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/asian-american-arts-alliance

Asian Cultural Council

According to their website, “The Asian Cultural Council advances international dialogue, understanding, and respect through cultural exchange activities in Asia and the United States to create a more harmonious and peaceful world. This mission is accomplished through fellowships and other programs that support individual artists, scholars, and arts professionals.”

They support AAPI musicians and artists through fellowships and grants to support

“process-driven activities that enable cultural immersion, relationship-building, collaboration, or the exchange of knowledge among peers.”

You can donate from the link below:

https://www.asianculturalcouncil.org/our-work/programs

Asian American Women Artists Association

According to their website, “Our mission is to advance the visibility and recognition of Asian American women in the arts. Through exhibitions, publications, public programs and an informative website, AAWAA is an accessible resource and portal for educators academics, researchers, arts and social justice communities and the general public.”

They support AAPI musicians and artists through providing artistic workspaces for AAPI women, art exhibitions, and programs to support emerging curators.

You can donate from the link below:

https://www.aawaa.net/donate

South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund

A fund created by The India Center Foundation to support South Asian individuals working in music and the arts that were negatively affected by COVID-19. According to their website, they are committed to helping, “United States based arts workers of South Asian descent (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka)” that have experienced “a loss of income because of canceled or postponed engagements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

They support AAPI musicians and artists through project based grants.

You can donate from the link below:

https://theindiacenter.us/artsfund/

