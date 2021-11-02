Biweekly Bios: Carolyn “Misty” Harper!

In this weekly portion of the blog, we feature a member of the DJ body to give you guys a sneak peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air.

This week, the spotlight is on Luna Eclipse, a member of WUSC since the Fall of 2020! She has her freeform show Starlight Radio every Sunday from 8PM-10PM, ready to start your week off on the right planet.

Name: Carolyn “Misty” Harper

DJ Name: Luna Eclipse

Show Description: Starlight Radio is a show full of chill, indie music that you can relax to on cozy nights while you drink a nice hot cup of tea! I like to say that my music is the kind you’d listen to while sitting in the backseat of a car on a road trip with your closest friends.

Year & Major: Sophomore, Russian

Hometown: Warner Robins, GA

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Hobbies Outside of Radio: Sorting my liked songs on Spotify based on what key they’re in 😉

What ya been listening to most these days? The Ace Attorney soundtrack

Best moment with WUSC: My favorite moment with WUSC has to be the first show that I ever did. I remember being so nervous, but as soon as I heard my songs playing, I felt all of my anxiety melt away.

Favorite Gem You’ve Found In The Music Library: Patrick Wolf! I found his CD while looking for songs for one of my first shows, and got interested in him because the CD review described him as having David Bowie vibes; he’s definitely become one of my favorite artists to play!

Random Thing: I organize my shows from happiest to saddest songs, so if you’re not crying by the end of my show, I’ve done something wrong 😀

Spotify playlists freaking fire, just like her sign. Tune into Starlight Radio this Sunday!